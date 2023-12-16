BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 34.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of BioAtla stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.11. 746,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,870. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

View Our Latest Report on BCAB

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.