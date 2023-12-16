Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Update

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 311,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,942,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIOX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. 161,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,322. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

