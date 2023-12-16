BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 603,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 995,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 199,184 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,631,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,144. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

