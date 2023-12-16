Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Down 2.9%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21. 203,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 773,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $505.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.43.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

