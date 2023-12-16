BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 16.4% in November

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BioVie Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BioVie has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BioVie by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIVI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

