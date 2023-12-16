Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

