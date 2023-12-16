BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 24,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BlackBerry Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.37. 33,483,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 485,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

