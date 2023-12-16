BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.73

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 59592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after buying an additional 580,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 149,904 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 108,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 83,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

