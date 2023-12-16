BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.73

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 59592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0987 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
