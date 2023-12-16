BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $885.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock stock opened at $805.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $685.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.61. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

