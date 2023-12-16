BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
BUI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.19. 75,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,533. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
