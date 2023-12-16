Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BSL opened at $13.42 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $13.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

