Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 37,365 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 37,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $110,226.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,323,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.16. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

