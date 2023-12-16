Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO William A. Heyburn Sells 14,508 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 14,508 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $42,798.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,353,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 2,584,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,232. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 62.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 785,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after buying an additional 321,472 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

