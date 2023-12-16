Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.99. Blend Labs shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 366,484 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

Blend Labs Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $528.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 19,132,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,491 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 855,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. ArchPoint Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

