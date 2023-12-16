Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Sells 30,000 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,018,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. 2,389,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

