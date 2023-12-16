Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CFO Razvan Radulescu Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blue Bird Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of BLBD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 2,389,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $800.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Blue Bird by 97.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $12,504,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

