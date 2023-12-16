Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLBD. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Quarry LP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

