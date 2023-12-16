B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 640 ($8.03) to GBX 645 ($8.10) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

