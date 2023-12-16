BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,003 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Municipal Income accounts for approximately 0.5% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 172,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 145,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,001. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 81,478 shares of company stock worth $512,348 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

