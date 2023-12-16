BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.00

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $89.68, with a volume of 2491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKLC. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

