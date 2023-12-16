Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 377 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.88. 7,057,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

