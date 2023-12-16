Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 585 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Masco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Masco by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

Masco stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,637,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

