Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.43.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,186,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

