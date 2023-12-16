Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,827,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,393. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

