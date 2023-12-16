Boltwood Capital Management Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,918. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

