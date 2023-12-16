Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 497.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $180,000. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,844,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 599.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $99.15. 59,941,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,436,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

