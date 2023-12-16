Boltwood Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,773 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

