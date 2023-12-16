Boltwood Capital Management Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.22. 553,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.99 and its 200-day moving average is $436.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $484.49.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

