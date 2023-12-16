Boltwood Capital Management Sells 1,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 143,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VEU stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

