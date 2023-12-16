Boltwood Capital Management Sells 220 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 15,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 69,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 972,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,901,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

