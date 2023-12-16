Boltwood Capital Management Sells 370 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after buying an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,987,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,310. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

