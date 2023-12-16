Boltwood Capital Management Sells 40 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.06. 1,182,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

