Boltwood Capital Management Sells 60 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,995,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,138. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average of $212.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

