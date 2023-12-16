Boltwood Capital Management Takes $710,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,079,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

