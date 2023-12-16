Boltwood Capital Management Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $457,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $143.64. 4,399,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

