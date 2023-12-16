Boltwood Capital Management Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.81. 5,612,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.