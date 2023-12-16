Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in November

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.2 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNEFF opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.94. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 14.53%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

