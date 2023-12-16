boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 2,536,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Featured Articles

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

