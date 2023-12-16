Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,494.98

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3,494.98 and last traded at $3,455.04, with a volume of 83710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,424.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,052.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,969.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

