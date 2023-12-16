Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Up 11.7%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.12 and last traded at $83.12. Approximately 517,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 771,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 150.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 539,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.