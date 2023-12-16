Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded to “Top Pick” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$40.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.15.

Boralex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$43.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1636755 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 92.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders have bought a total of 55,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Articles

