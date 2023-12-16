Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BPZZF opened at $11.31 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
