Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $65.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,602 shares of company stock worth $13,330,195. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $237,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

