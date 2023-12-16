Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$266.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$249.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$246.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$197.66 and a one year high of C$281.27.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6122847 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$281.17.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

