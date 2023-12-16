Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Shares of BYD opened at C$266.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$249.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$246.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$197.66 and a one year high of C$281.27.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6122847 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
