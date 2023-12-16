Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$315.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$275.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$281.17.

TSE BYD opened at C$266.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$197.66 and a 52-week high of C$281.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$249.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$246.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 8.6122847 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

