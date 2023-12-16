Brandon O’brien Sells 300 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CorVel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $233.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.24. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $136.22 and a 12-month high of $239.95.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,066,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

