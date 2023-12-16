Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Pankaj Malik Sells 2,500 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 3,332 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $160,635.72.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $32,066.30.

On Friday, October 6th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33.

Braze Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. 1,379,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. Braze’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

