BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BCTX stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BriaCell Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Earnings History for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.