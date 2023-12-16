BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BCTX stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BriaCell Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

