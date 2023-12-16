BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BriaCell Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCTX. Natixis bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

