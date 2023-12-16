BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BriaCell Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BriaCell Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCTX. Natixis bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Earnings History for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.