Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$115.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.25. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.69.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 million during the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.